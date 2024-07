BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old Buffalo boy was shot on Sunday.

Buffalo Police said the 13-year-old boy arrived at Buffalo General Hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday after being shot near High Street and Main Street. The victim was then taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Buffalo Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.