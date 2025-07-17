BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police gave a 12-year-old boy from Pennsylvania a day to remember as he became an officer for the day.

You may recall our previous reporting on Joshua Eastman. He was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia four years ago at the age of 8. In 2022, to cheer him up, a social media post asking for law enforcement patches went viral, leading to hundreds of police agencies sending special deliveries to Joshua in the hospital, including many from Western New York.

WATCH: Boy in Pittsburgh hospital requests police patches; Buffalo police officer hand-delivers dozens

Two years ago, Josh went into remission but developed complications from graft-versus-host disease, when parts of the body don't accept a bone marrow transplant

"Several times he was in the ICU, there was one particular one that they told us you're not gonna walk out with him," his father, Jason Eastman, said. "And he pulled through that, so I know he's a fighter."

On Thursday, Joshua had the chance to live out his dream as he became a Buffalo police officer for the day.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Alphonso Wright elevated Josh to the force alongside Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and police leaders.

The department went above and beyond for the Pennsylvania boy, who was celebrated with cake, gear, a new scooter and giant card from the department.

WATCH: 12-year-old boy lives out his dream, becomes Buffalo police officer for a day

He started his first shift at 7 a.m. with a donut breakfast. Then headed toward the airport to meet Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Taylor, who flies Air One. Then it was Josh's turn to control the helicopter's camera that tracks the bad guys. Then it was time to shadow Mercy Flight with a ride over Buffalo and the new Highmark Stadium.

Once back on the ground, Buffalo SWAT needed Josh's assistance, and Josh didn't let them down. He filed into the SWAT training facility to make multiple arrests.

"It's heartwarming," said Peter Nigrelli, Buffalo SWAT Commander. "I mean, a little boy like this who is a fighter, courageous, and to take the time out of his schedule and his day to come to Buffalo. He spent a couple of days in the city with members of law enforcement and public safety means a lot to all of us."

Officer Joshua Eastman, as his fellow officers call him — "the bravest kid we know."