11 Day Power Play continuing strong fundraising efforts in 8th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 11 Day Power Play is going strong as it heads into the home stretch this weekend. The event has raised over $10 million since its inception in 2017 with $6 million of it being donated to Roswell Park Research and Wellness programs.

"Our family like many families has been affected by cancer," Co-Founder and Executive Director Amy Lesakowski said. "We wanted to give back. We thought with the sport of hockey that we love, our family loves, that our neighbors and friends love, let's raise money for cancer".

This year, the power play is in its community format. Each team will play three hour games, totaling 74 games over the 11 days. This year, the tournament has raised $1.55 million and is hoping to hit its goal of $1.7 million dollar.

You can watch games in person at the HarborCenter through Sunday. To make a donation, you can click here.