‘100% accurate’: Buffalo Bert predicts six more weeks of winter during Buffalo Groundhog Day celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bert, Buffalo’s own weather forecasting groundhog, predicted six more weeks of winter Saturday at the 12th annual Buffalo Groundhog Day event at the Banshee Irish Pub.

The event, which took place a day before the official Groundhog Day, saw Buffalo Bert being awakened by a lively crowd eager to hear his prediction.

WKBW Buffalo Bert came out for his prediction on a cold Saturday afternoon.

This year, Bert was feeling the same way he’s seemingly always felt, forecasting six more weeks of winter weather for the region.

"I think Buffalo Bert, our groundhog, is 100% accurate, never had a wrong weather prediction, unfortunately, it's been six more weeks of winter every single year but it's going to change one of these years I guarantee it,” a representative from the Buffalo Groundhog Society said.

"It's sad, I'm sick of shoveling, I'm ready for spring," Heather Griffin said.

"It's great, I was expecting like 12 more weeks of winter so I'm happy with six!" Holly Gold said.

I'm all for it. After the devastating loss last week, I can think of nothing better to do than hide out in my house for another six weeks,” George Hart said.

WKBW

Buffalo Groundhog Day is not only a fun tradition but also a charitable event. All proceeds from the event go to local animal organizations such as Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, The Buffalo Animal Shelter, and The Buffalo Zoo.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.