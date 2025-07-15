Ten Lives Club takes in cats from Texas shelters to create space for those displaced by flooding

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The death toll from the devastating Texas Hill Country flooding continues to rise, with many still missing.

Amid the ongoing crisis, Ten Lives Club in Blasdell has stepped up to help by taking in nearly 30 cats from shelters in Texas.

The cats arrived in Western New York on Tuesday as part of a cross-country rescue mission to create space in Texas shelters for animals displaced by the flooding.

"What's happening here is Ten Lives Club is taking the cats that were already in the shelter before the flooding, and that's gonna make room for the cats that are displaced right now and hopefully find their owners," Kimberly LaRussa said.

Austin Pets Alive reports that 600 animals have been rescued from flood-affected areas, with an expected 400 more pets needing shelter.

"It probably couldn't have come at a worse time, you know, Fourth of July weekend, we had folks that were on PTO, I was on a trip myself," Zoe Beriss said.

The Texas shelters were already at capacity before the disaster struck, making outside assistance crucial.

"These shelters were already full before the flood started, and so our ability to take animals who need placement anyway, move them to out-of-state rescues, and then make more room for animals in need both here and at the Hill Country shelters has been imperative to our life-saving efforts," Beriss said.

Western New York's reputation as the City of Good Neighbors continues to shine through this rescue effort.

"It feels amazing to be able to do our part to help them during this time," LaRussa said. "I think when you are in an area and you see another state needs your help, you know what we can do to support them, and this is the way that we can support. The humans need the help, the animals need the help, and since we're here and we have the space to be able to do that for them, it means the world. And that's made possible because of the Western New York community, because of our supporters and our donors and volunteers, that this is made possible."

The cats from Texas will be available for adoption in Western New York by next week.

"If you're open to fostering or adopting a Texas animal or adopting or fostering an animal in the New York area to make room for the Texas animals coming in, that's always amazing and it's always a huge help," Beriss said.

You can donate to Austin Pets Alive here.

