BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan is proposing a $1 million investment in new firefighter turnout gear designed to reduce cancer risk.

According to researchers with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, firefighters are 60% more likely to develop cancer than the general population.

The heavy coats and pants firefighters wear are meant to protect them from fire and smoke, but Ryan says the older models of the gear itself pose a health risk.

"The gear that we use to put on firefighters to protect them, it turns out, has chemicals that could give them cancer risk down the road," Ryan said.

"It's shocking we're sending firefighters out to work out to fire calls with this gear," said Ryan, holding a dingy old fire coat.

WATCH: $1 million investment proposed for new turnout gear for BFD

$1 million investment proposed for new turnout gear for BFD

Ryan wants to replace the current gear with a lighter alternative made with fewer cancer-causing chemicals. He plans to include the $1 million investment in each of the next three budgets with the goal of eventually providing each of the city's more than 700 firefighters with two sets of turnout gear.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Pizarro said the new gear would be tailored specifically for Buffalo's firefighters.

"Everything from the taper of the seams to the cut of the pockets, to the vent points, those are all tailor-made," Pizarro said. "Those are specifically designed for Buffalo over three generations of clothing to make sure that it fits our operational needs."

Dr. Mary Reid, chair of cancer screenings at Roswell, emphasized the life-saving potential of the investment.

"This investment will prevent cancer in our firefighters and it will save their lives," Reid said.

Buffalo Fire Captain Mark Egloff, a cancer survivor, said early screening for Buffalo firefighters provided by Roswell caught a cancerous nodule in his lung.

"Really saved my life honestly, because I would have never. Hadn't I been scanned, I didn't have any symptoms, so I would have never went to the hospital or doctor for anything, so the early detection was key," Egloff said.

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