'1,646 miles and counting': Buffalo man sets Reddy Bike yearly mileage record in 5 months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mike Nogle rents and rides a Reddy Bike every single week, 1,646 miles later, it took him just under five months to pedal away with the record for most mileage on a Reddy Bike in a single year.

WKBW Many times you can see Mike riding his bike like this, towing his kayak behind him.

“This year, just doing all the rides by myself 20-mile rides, 40-mile rides out to the City of Tonawanda, then out to the Outer Harbor," said Nogle.

In order to put his five-month biking total into perspective, that is enough mileage to:



Bike roughly 10 miles every single day

Travel from Buffalo to Toronto and back to Buffalo 8 times

Travel one-way to Denver, Colorado with more than 100 miles to spare

His motivation? He wants to get in shape, and he has already lost 72 pounds in the last two years.

WKBW Today's Bike Ride: A ride from Buffalo's West Side all the way down to RiverWorks to kayak.

His reason to keep going? Reddy Bike’s 100-mile challenge. The company rewarded anybody who biked 100 miles this summer, with $10 of in-app credit and they track the top five riders and post it online.

That’s where Mike’s competitive spirit kicked in, by the end of July, he had nearly doubled the mileage of the rider in second place.

There is also an extra incentive for first place, a pair of Buffalo Bills tickets, which Mike also won last year.

“Put it on the record, I’m not taking the tickets this year,” Mike said. “Truthfully, in my family, the big thing is we go to my parents’ house every Sunday, and we watch the Bills game together as a family… If I go to a Bills game, I don’t get to spend it with my family and my kids don’t get to spend it with their grandparents.”

Simon Husted with Reddy Bikes tells me that Mike not only set the record for most miles ridden in a single year, but the all-time record as well.

“I could see him taking my job, because he does a great job inspiring others to get on a bike,” Simon said.

After spending more than $100 renting a bike, you’d think Mike would just get a bike of his own.

"Why won’t you buy a new bike?"

“Actually, I do have a new bike and it’s in my shed,” Mike said. “Knowing that if this bike breaks, I can go 0.36 miles to station at Lafayette and Grant, lock it up, tell them it’s broken, grab a different bike and it’s not my problem anymore… it’s such a beautiful thing.”

WKBW Mike has a bike of his own, but he said he's only taken it out to ride three times this year.

If you see a bright red Reddy Bike towing a kayak down Delaware Ave, that’s just Mike getting in his workout.