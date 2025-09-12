Buffalo Zoo's red panda family grows as it welcomes a second cub from Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo's red panda family has grown as it welcomed a second cub from Michigan on Friday.

In partnership with the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan, the zoo welcomed a second female red panda cub to serve as a companion for the cub that was born here at the zoo.

The red panda from Michigan was born on June 11, 2025, and the red panda from Buffalo was born on June 15, 2025.

Buffalo Zoo

“By uniting the resources and expertise of two AZA-accredited zoos, we were able to give both cubs the best possible chance to thrive. The Buffalo Zoo is proud to work with countless other zoos to ensure the well-being of animals and species survival, and this partnership with the Binder Park Zoo is no different. Pairing these cubs together allows them to bond, play, and develop critical natural behaviors that are stronger when raised alongside another red panda.” - Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Lisa Smith

The cubs made their public debut on Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the ambassador animal exhibit near the Diversity Hallway and gorilla exhibit. After their debut, the cubs are tentatively scheduled to be on view daily during the same time.