Buffalo Zoo's ocelot kitten has first checkup and gender revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo shared an update on its ocelot kitten on Tuesday, announcing that after its first checkup, it's been revealed that the kitten is a boy.

The zoo says the kitten, born on May 13, was weighed for the first time during its checkup and came in at just about two pounds.

The Buffalo Zoo

The animal care and veterinary team says the kitten is in good health and will have more checkups in the coming weeks to ensure everything remains positive before being introduced to the public.

The Buffalo Zoo

This is the third ocelot born at the Buffalo Zoo over the past 10 years. You can read more about the ocelot kitten on the zoo's website.