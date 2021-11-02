Buffalo Zoo's 19-year-old African lion Shona euthanized due to deteriorating health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced its 19-year-old African lion, Shona, was humanely euthanized due to deteriorating health.
The zoo said Shona had changes to her kidneys and liver that could no longer be treated medically.
Shona was born at the Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, MN. in 2002 and came to the Buffalo Zoo with her sister Acacia and brother Tsavo when they were around a year old.
The zoo shared the following in a Facebook post:
Shona loved one-on-one time with her keepers, especially if they brought whipped cream to her. She was very vocal and sassy around her keepers but was an affable sister to Acacia, who passed earlier this year.
Shona enjoyed laying in the sun and resting on the bench in her outdoor habitat, even on snowy days. She became more engaged in training in her older years; learning lots of behaviors and enjoying time with trainers (and food). She paid close attention to all things happening in the Lion/Tiger building and was especially interested in her building mates during times of introductions and new offspring. Her gruff personality will be missed.