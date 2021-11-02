Buffalo Zoo's 19-year-old African lion Shona euthanized due to deteriorating health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced its 19-year-old African lion, Shona, was humanely euthanized due to deteriorating health.

The zoo said Shona had changes to her kidneys and liver that could no longer be treated medically.

Shona was born at the Como Park Zoo in St. Paul, MN. in 2002 and came to the Buffalo Zoo with her sister Acacia and brother Tsavo when they were around a year old.

The zoo shared the following in a Facebook post: