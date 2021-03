BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter is melting away at The Buffalo Zoo.

The zoo will resume its full seven-day-a-week operating schedule for visitors starting March 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, all guests must make reservations ahead of time online at buffalozoo.org.

The zoo moved to its winter schedule in mid-November, limiting visitors to Fridays through Sundays.