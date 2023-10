BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced it welcomed a six-year-old Komodo dragon named Khali earlier this fall.

The zoo said Khali takes the place of its older Komodo dragon named Kadal who recently left on a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Komodo Dragons.

"Khali is much smaller than Kadal, but he will spend the next few years growing into a full-sized dragon." the zoo said in a Facebook post.