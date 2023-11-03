Buffalo Zoo welcomes new rhino, Romeo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

The Buffalo Zoo announced Friday the arrival of a rhinoceros, Romeo.

Romeo is a four-year-old Eastern Black rhino from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. On October 3, he was transferred to Buffalo, while LuLu, a five-year-old Eastern Black rhino from Buffalo was transferred to Chicago.

Buffalo Zoo

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists Eastern Black rhinos as a critically endangered species. Romeo and Lulu were transferred as part of a Species Survival Plan recommendation to support the Eastern Black rhino conservation.

"The Buffalo Zoo is proud to be a part of this major rhino undertaking," said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO, Lisa Smith. "It is incredibly important that we continue to work together to save this critically endangered species. Moving these rhinos to their new homes gives each Zoo a chance to work towards the conservation of the species. There are currently 53 animals at 26 AZA-accredited zoos so every female being in a breeding situation is critical to the population."

In Buffalo, Romeo will mature until he is ready to breed. In Chicago, Lulu will be paired with a 19-year-old male Eastern Black rhino.

"Lincoln Park Zoo is honored to provide a new home for Lulu," said Curator of Carnivores and Large Mammals at the Lincoln Park Zoo, Cassy Kutilek. "Lulu's arrival helps support this critically endangered population through the Eastern Black Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan. Romeo is an incredibly special rhino who is strong, calm, and observant, and we’re glad Buffalo Zoo is providing a new space for him to enter into adulthood."

The Buffalo Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can find more information here.