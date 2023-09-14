Buffalo Zoo welcomes new red panda from Pueblo Zoo in Colorado

The Buffalo Zoo announced it has welcomed a new red panda named Mogwai from the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado.

The zoo said Mogwai is a year and a half old and was moved to Buffalo based on a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Red Pandas from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo's other male, Scout, will move to the Pueblo Zoo where he will be paired with a female.

According to the Buffalo Zoo, it hopes to bring a female in to be a mate with Mogwai in a year or so based on the SSP recommendation.

The zoo said Mogwai is out in the red panda exhibit and can usually be seen sleeping in the trees or above the glass viewing window.