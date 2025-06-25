Buffalo Zoo welcomes new North American river otter named Cedrick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has welcomed a new North American river otter named Cedrick from the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin.

The Zoo said Cedrick was born at the Milwaukee County Zoo on February 7, 2022, and comes to Buffalo through a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). Cedrick will be paired with the zoo's two resident female otters, Mindy, who is five years old, and Poppy, who is four years old.

Buffalo Zoo

According to the zoo, Cedrick has been settling in "beautifully" in its Otter Creek habitat and guests may already spot him swimming, sliding, and playfully exploring.

"Keepers describe him as laid back and confident," the zoo said in a release. "He also has already shown signs of curiosity toward Mindy and Poppy, though the trio has not yet been formally introduced. Over the coming weeks, Cedrick will continue to rotate on exhibit with Mindy and Poppy as he becomes more comfortable in his new environment. Gradual introductions will follow, with the goal of a successful future breeding partnership."