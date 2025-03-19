Buffalo Zoo welcomes new 4-year-old snow leopard named Milja

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced the arrival of a new 4-year-old snow leopard named Milja.

According to the zoo, Milja was born at the Milwaukee County Zoo on May 11, 2020, and comes to Buffalo from the Akron Zoo in Ohio.

"While initially shy, Milja is known to be a confident and sweet cat, and has a strong bond with her keepers," the zoo said in a release.

Milja's arrival in Buffalo is part of a breeding recommendation. The zoo said the hope is that she will pair successfully with its resident male snow leopard Altai.

"This breeding program is crucial for ensuring a healthy and genetically diverse snow leopard population for future generations," the zoo said in a release.

According to the zoo, snow leopards are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with an estimated global population of fewer than 10,000 mature individuals.

The zoo said as she acclimates to her new habitat there may be periods where she is not visible on exhibit as she has access to behind-the-scenes space.