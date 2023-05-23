Buffalo Zoo welcomes a new ocelot and black howler monkey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Next time you go to the Buffalo Zoo you'll see some new faces as the zoo announced it has welcomed two new animals.

Salvador is a 12-year-old ocelot who came from a facility in California and Tater is a five-year-old black howler monkey who came from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"As with all animals here at the Zoo, both animals are taking some time to get used to their new surroundings. Salvador will be taking over the ocelot exhibit, and Tater will eventually be joining our two female howler monkeys, Jasper and Lily. Right now both animals can best be seen in the afternoon," a Facebook post says.

Both animals can be found inside Rainforest Falls.