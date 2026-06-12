Buffalo Zoo welcomes 5 black-and-white ruffed lemurs from the Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced that it has welcomed five black-and-white ruffed lemurs from the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota.

The zoo said the lemurs arrived in Buffalo on a Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). They are now on exhibit in the Vanishing Animals South area.

The five lemurs are a father and his four offspring. The dad's name is Huey, and he is 20 years old, born on April 7, 2006. The zoo said he has produced 12 offspring in his life, including the four who came to Buffalo with him:



Connor, a 7-year-old male born on April 4, 2019

Lucas, a 7-year-old male born on April 4, 2019

Mikey, a 6-year-old male born on March 29, 2020

Olivia, a 6-year-old female born on March 29, 2020

Although they came from the Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota, they were all born at the Philadelphia Zoo.

“Our black-and-white ruffed lemurs will surely captivate visitors and serve as integral educational ambassadors as we work to protect this critically endangered species. The lemurs are getting very acquainted with their new habitat, and we’re thrilled to have them here in Buffalo.” - Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Lisa Smith

The zoo said black-and-white ruffed lemurs are considered critically endangered in the wild by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Native only to Madagascar, the zoo said their population has been reduced by an estimated 80 percent over the past three decades.

"Logging, slash-and-burn agriculture and development all have played a role in their decline, and their large size as well as diurnal activities make them an easier target for illegal hunting," the zoo said.