Buffalo Zoo watching animals closely because of poor air quality

WKBW
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jun 08, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (W.K.B.W.) — With the week-long smoke in Western New York, Buffalo Zoo provides animals extra attention.

"The Buffalo Zoo is a gem in the city here," said Lisa Smith, Interim President of the Zoo tells me the poor air quality caused some concern for the animals.

"Just like everyone, we were concerned with the safety of our animals like they are with their pets>

Most animals were endangered or critically injured, so they had to take extra precautions this week. The zoo keepers had to keep the indoor enclosures open for longer.

"We have to take extra good care of them and give them more access to their indoor enclosures than we usually would," said Smith, "any of the animals that may be showing red, irritated eyes or maybe having trouble breathing, we would get them veterinary attention right away."

The zoo even had to close early on Wednesday evening due to the poor air quality, and the bird meets, and greets are limited to the birds staying with the zoo keeper.

Employees were also encouraged to wear masks, stay indoors.

Smith is just looking forward to clearer skies.

"I'm just glad that rain will come eventually. It will help us, and we also have nice weather coming. Firefighters will put those fires out, and we will all be back to normal," said Smith.

