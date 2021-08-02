Buffalo Zoo to require face masks starting Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You will have to mask up if you want to go to the Buffalo Zoo.

The Zoo says starting Monday, face masks are required for any of their indoor buildings or exhibits. This policy will be in effect for anyone age 3 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

Face masks are becoming mandatory in more places across Western New York, New York State and the country, as Covid-19 cases continue to climb.

The City of Buffalo announced masks will be required at Buffalo City Hall starting Monday as well.