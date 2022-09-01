Buffalo Zoo receives accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced Thursday that it has been awarded accreditation for another five years by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

AZA accreditation recognizes the Buffalo Zoo as a "gold standard" for both animal care and guest experience.

"We are proud to achieve AZA accreditation. Our team works hard every day to maintain these high standards in animal care and welfare and provide a place where our community can make connections with wildlife. Preparing a facility for the accreditation process takes an enormous amount of work and we were successful because of the tireless efforts of our volunteers, our donors, our board of directors, and most importantly the Buffalo Zoo staff who spent countless hours preparing for the inspection.”

President and CEO Norah Fletchall

Accreditation from the AZA is granted following a multiple-day inspection of the facility, an evaluation by the Accreditation Commission, and an interview between the commission and the top officials of the facility.

The Buffalo Zoo was granted accreditation for the first time in 1981 and has been successful ever since.