Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall resigns after five-plus years leading the zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced the Board of Directors of the Zoological Society of Buffalo Inc. has accepted President and CEO Norah Fletchall’s resignation.

Fletchall was appointed President/CEO in April 2017 after serving as the Indianapolis Zoo’s COO.

Chief Zoological Officer Lisa Smith will serve as the zoo’s interim President/CEO. The Board’s immediate past chair, Jon Dandes, will lead a national search committee to appoint a successor.

According to the zoo, Smith has 27 years of experience as a zoo professional with 13 of those at the senior staff level.

“We on the Board wish Norah the best and thank her for leading the successful AZA accreditation process. Her stewardship of the Zoo, her love of our animals, and her vision as set out in our strategic plan helped put the Zoo on a vibrant path for the future. “We are strong institutionally, financially, and programmatically.” - Board Chair David P. Flynn