Buffalo Zoo invites the community to say farewell to gorilla that will be moving to another zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced Kayin, the seven-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been recommended by the AZA Western Lowland Gorilla SSP to move to a new zoo.

The zoo said it's a bittersweet moment as Kayin has been a guest and staff favorite for many years. He was born at the zoo in January 2016 to his mother Sydney and his father Koga.

"He has spent the past 7 years growing up with our troop, but at Kayin’s age, he no longer needs to rely on his mother and this move mimics the natural behavior of gorillas in the wild as they begin to move away from their birth group. We will have more information in the coming days of Kayin's destination, but we wanted to invite the community to come say their farewells this week," the zoo said in a Facebook post.