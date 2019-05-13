BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo is getting prehistoric just in time for summer.

The zoo announced it is adding 11 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs to the campus. Dinosaurs from the Tyrannosaurus Rex to Triceratops will be placed across the zoo's campus in Delaware Park.

According to zoo officials, each dinosaur has a life-like motion. Some of the prehistoric creatures growl, blow air and water.

OMG Dinosaurs! summer exhibit is included in the cost of admission. The dinosaurs will be on display starting this weekend.