Buffalo Zoo, dog daycare prep ahead of winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We do a lot ahead of time to make sure we are prepared for the snow. Animals do not have the same luxury.

Both the Buffalo Zoo and A Joyful Dog Inc. are doing what they can to make sure the furry friends are not forgotten.

Snow will soon start to pile up, which means the furry friends are getting ready to hunker down.

"So we always have a human in the building because we don't want anyone to be left alone," Victoria Misuraca, co-owner of A Joyful Dog, said.

With the heavy, lake effect snow we are expected to get, Mallory Johnson, co-owner of A Joyful Dog, and Misuraca, are ready to care for your pups.

"We're like extended family, I mean we're the people who take care of their babies when they're not there," Misuraca said.

They are prepped for this, with staff, at the Kenmore daycare, around the clock.

"We have a kitchen so we have a lot of stuff here that we can maintain if we do get stuck here," Johnson said.

Misuraca said sometime the person working the overnight shift gets stuck for the whole weekend with the dogs.

"I got stuck here for a weekend and I mean it's great. You just bring as many dogs as you can up to the lobby and we have a Netflix time and we hang out and it's great," Johnson said.

Although, a snow storm is the perfect excuse for the little ones to run around and play.

"We'll come out and we will shovel piles of snow and race tracks for the dogs," Johnson explained.

Over at the Buffalo Zoo, for the animals in the 'Arctic Edge' exhibit, this is their start of summer.

"Our animals have been through snow storms before and most of them are cold weather animals really love it," Julie Mograveo, director of marketing and events with the Buffalo Zoo, said.

She said the team and the zoo animals are ready to brace the snow.

"Our animal keepers will be here our grounds team will be here - we will always have someone at the zoo to take care of those animals," she said, "Depending on the animal it could change but again its kind of a case by case basis it might requires us to keep that animal indoors for the time being until the storm passes through."

Mograveo said some of the animals are really excited for the snowfall.

"Luna behind me here will absolutely love the snow storm coming," she explained.