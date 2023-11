BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced it has started its winter operating hours.

Beginning Monday and continuing through March 28, 2024, the zoo will be closed to the public every Monday through Thursday and open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo will be open during the week from December 26 through December 29, 2023, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 15, 2024, and Presidents Day 2024 on February 19, 2024.

You can find more information here.