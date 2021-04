BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced on Friday that Tashi the one-horned rhino is pregnant once again!

The 24-year-old rhino most recently gave birth to Mohan, in June of 2019.

The zoo announced that unlike Mohan's birth which was the result of artificial insemination, the zoo says George another one-horned rhino is the father.

The zoo says this is Tashi's fifth calf and George's first.

Tashi's due date is Fall 2021.