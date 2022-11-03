Buffalo Zoo announces death of two animals, a wolf, and vulture

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced Thursday the death of two animals: a maned wolf and a Eurasian black vulture.

The wolf, Kev, was 15 years old and lived at the zoo since he was 4 months old. Kev exceeded the 12-year median life expectancy for a maned wolf, a remarkable feat considering the number of medical challenges he faced during his life.

The vulture, Vladimir, lived to be 32 years old and arrived at the zoo in 1991. Vladimir lived with a mate, Czari, for over 25 years.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said Vladimir inspired many to care about vultures and what they do for the ecosystem.