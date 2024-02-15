Buffalo Zoo announces death of silverback western lowland gorilla named Koga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced the death of its male silverback western lowland gorilla named Koga.

The zoo said Koga, who was 36 years old, died on Wednesday due to a cardiac event.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Koga. Our staff always feel the loss of any animal that dies, but it is especially hard when it is a charismatic, intelligent, well-loved animal like Koga who was a staple of our Zoo community. Koga touched the hearts of so many visitors and staff alike, he will be greatly missed.” - Lisa Smith, President and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo Zoo

Koga was born August 14th, 1987, at the Bronx Zoo and spent the first seven years of his life there before moving to the Memphis Zoo. He lived at the Memphis Zoo for 13 years and arrived at the Buffalo Zoo in April of 2007.

The zoo said Koga's death was unexpected but he had been under veterinary care for heart disease for many years. The median life expectancy for male gorillas is 32.7 years.

Buffalo Zoo

According to the zoo, Koga fathered three offspring during his 17 years at the Buffalo Zoo. Two of them, Amari (13) and Kayin (8), moved to other zoo but Nyah (10) is still here in Buffalo.

"Gorillas are highly social and complex animals that form male-led troops with multiple females. The Zoo’s remaining female troop will be closely monitored by the Zoo’s animal care staff along with help from Canisius College’s Animal Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation program. While our team always takes great care of the animals, these animals will receive even more love and attention from their care team in the coming days. The Zoo will work closely with AZA and the SSP to plan the next steps for the troop over the next few months," a release says.

The zoo said in lieu of flowers and other gifts that are sometimes left at exhibits, donations made to the zoo in Koga’s honor will be accepted and used toward gorilla care at the zoo and in the wild.