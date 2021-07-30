Watch
Buffalo Zoo announces death of Rose, the North American bison, after recent decline in health

Buffalo Zoo
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 30, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced the death of Rose the North American bison Friday.

The zoo said its animal and veterinary care teams made the decision to humanely euthanize Rose after a recent decline in her health.

Rose, the 23-year-old North American bison, exceeded the median life expectancy for bison which is 15-20 years according to the zoo. She lived her entire life at the Buffalo Zoo.

The announcement was made in a post on the zoo's Facebook page which said in part:

Born April 24, 1998, Rose lived her whole life at the Buffalo Zoo. Her caretakers often described Rose as a gentle soul that loved training sessions. Some of her favorite treats included sweet potatoes and pumpkin puree.

Rose will be missed by all of us here at the Buffalo Zoo.

