Buffalo Zoo announces death of Rose, the North American bison, after recent decline in health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced the death of Rose the North American bison Friday.

The zoo said its animal and veterinary care teams made the decision to humanely euthanize Rose after a recent decline in her health.

Rose, the 23-year-old North American bison, exceeded the median life expectancy for bison which is 15-20 years according to the zoo. She lived her entire life at the Buffalo Zoo.

The announcement was made in a post on the zoo's Facebook page which said in part: