Buffalo Zoo announces death of its oldest North American bison named Wilma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced that its oldest North American bison named Wilma has died.
According to the zoo, its animal and veterinary care teams made the decision to humanely euthanized Wilma as her health recently declined.
Wilma was 29 years old and the zoo said she exceeded the life expectancy for bison which is 15 to 20 years. She was born in June 1993 and lived at the zoo her whole life.
"Her caretakers will remember Wilma for being gentle and a great animal to work with. She loved apples, rolling around in fresh piles of sand, and giving kisses to her keepers. She had always been the head bison in the herd and did a wonderful job of showing the Zoo's new young bison the ropes. Wilma will be greatly missed by all of us here at the Buffalo Zoo."