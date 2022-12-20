Buffalo Zoo announces death of Daisy the North American river otter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced the death of Daisy the North American river otter.

The zoo said Daisy was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo in February 2005 and arrived at the Buffalo Zoo in October 2005. She had one surviving litter of kits in 2014 and two of those otters are still alive and currently at other zoos.

A post on the zoo's Facebook page said in part: