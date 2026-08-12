Buffalo Zoo announces death of 28-year-old zebra named Buttercup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo has announced the death of Buttercup, a 28-year-old zebra, due to medical complications related to old age.

Buttercup spent her entire life at the zoo after she was born there in October 1997. The zoo said Buttercup’s keepers described her as incredibly sweet, adding that she loved to train and interact with those who cared for her.

"At nearly 29 years old, Buttercup was one of the oldest zebras at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo in the United States," the zoo said in a social media post. "The AZA median life expectancy for all zebras is just over 17 years, and her long life was a reflection not simply of her age, but of the exceptional care, attention, and bond she shared with the people who worked with her throughout her life."

According to the zoo, she lived alongside her half-sister, Iris, for 27 years, and the two made up a beloved pairing in the Vanishing Animals North section of the Zoo.

"Buttercup was also an important ambassador for her wild counterparts, helping countless zoo guests develop a deeper appreciation for zebras and the importance of protecting these remarkable animals in the wild," the zoo said in a social media post. "While her loss will be deeply felt, Iris will carry on her legacy of educating Zoo visitors about their species."