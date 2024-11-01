Buffalo Zoo announces death of 24-year-old spotted hyena named Grungie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced its 24-year-old spotted hyena named Grungie died just days away from his 25th birthday.

According to the zoo, its animal care and veterinary teams made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Grungie recently due to declining health.

Grungie was born at the zoo in October 1999 and spent the majority of his life here in Buffalo. In May 2005 he was sent to Wisconsin's Milwaukee County Zoo, he lived there for six years before he returned to the Buffalo Zoo in July 2011.

"During his life, Grungie sired nine offspring with several different females, including one with the Buffalo Zoo's female hyena, Taz. Grungie and Taz's offspring is still alive today at the Denver Zoo in Colorado," the zoo said in a post on Facebook.