Buffalo Zoo announces birth of baby black howler monkey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced the birth of a baby black howler monkey on Wednesday.

The Zoo said the baby was born on April 20 to first-time mom Rio, 7, and first-time dad Tater, 8. The baby monkey does not yet have a name or confirmed gender.

According to the Zoo, staff have seen the baby constantly with Rio, who has "done an excellent job caring for and feeding the infant."

Buffalo Zoo

“Our black howler monkey baby is not just an exciting addition to our Zoo, but an important step forward in supporting the conservation of this species. The birth is a testament to the incredible work and care of our Buffalo Zoo team, and we cannot wait for our community to meet this adorable new face."

- Lisa Smith, Buffalo Zoo president and CEO

You can catch a glimpse of the baby inside the exhibit at the Rainforest Falls daily with the parents until noon in the near future.