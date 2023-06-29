Buffalo Zoo acknowledges rhinoceros was spotted outside primary enclosure Wednesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo released a statement Wednesday, acknowledging that one of its one-horned rhinos was spotted outside its primary enclosure Wednesday morning.

The rhino, Mohan, was in an adjacent animal paddock that he normally is not allowed to be in.

The Zoo says Mohan did not pose a threat to the public as he remained behind a number of public barriers.

The Zoo additionally says their staff had eyes on the rhino throughout the entire process as they worked to return Mohan back to his original enclosure.

The Buffalo Zoo Mohan, the rhinoceros the Buffalo Zoo says was found outside of his primary enclosure Wednesday.

Emergency protocols were activated, and guests were directed to secure indoor locations where they stayed until Mohan was secured in his enclosure.

The Buffalo Police Department was also notified.

According to the Zoo, the incident lasted less than 10 minutes, and Mohan was safely brought back to his exhibit.