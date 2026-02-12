BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman's home flooded after a pipe burst in her ceiling, causing water to pour all over her Crossman Avenue home.

"I opened the door, everything is floating in water," said Towana Munn. "Water was just gushing down."

WKBW Towana Munn's ceiling

Her furniture, clothes and granddaughter's chair are still soaked days later.

"It's a disaster," Munn said.

Munn says her ceiling has been leaking since summer, but her landlord didn't fix it. Her heat has also not worked for days.

"There's been a lot of problems," Munn said. "He doesn't want to come fix them. He comes when he wants to."

Buffalo woman's home floods after she says landlord never fixed issues

According to the City of Buffalo public records, the multi-family home is owned by Meshi Corp. I called her landlord, but I was hung up on. I called back, but was sent right to voicemail.

I reached out to the city and asked about what can be done to hold landlords accountable on Buffalo's East Side.

A City of Buffalo spokeswoman said:

"This property has 17 outstanding code violations. It was last cited in July 2024. The property had not been inspected since September 2024, but the Department of Permit and Inspection Services has dispatched one Wednesday afternoon to look into this."