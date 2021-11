BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are looking for leads following a weekend shooting.

Police say the attack happened early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Detectives say a 35 year old Buffalo woman was struck by gunfire while inside of a vehicle.

She was taken to Sisters Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.