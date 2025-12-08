Buffalo woman sentenced to prison in deadly hit-and-run on Union Road in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Union Road in Cheektowaga in May 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Iyanna R. Scott was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, on May 19, 2024, Scott drove to a car wash on the 2200 block of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga with two male passengers. While outside the car wash, Scott and one of the men were involved in an argument. Scott then began to engage in a physical altercation, and both men walked away toward Union Road.

The DA said Scott followed the men in her Hyundai Elantra and then accelerated the vehicle in their direction as they walked across Union Road. 21-year-old Demario Patterson was hit by the vehicle and taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died from the injuries. Scott drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police and the vehicle was later found on Briscoe Avenue in Buffalo.

Scott pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in November.