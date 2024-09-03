Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for stabbing and killing her boyfriend in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for stabbing and killing her boyfriend in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Teiyahna Bivens was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court, she received an indeterminate sentence of four to 12 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on July 23, 2023, Bivens stabbed her boyfriend, 23-year-old Micqueal Rogers, in the chest with a knife while in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton streets in Buffalo. Rogers died from his injuries at ECMC.

Bivens pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in May.

According to the district attorney's office, Bivens was offered a plea to a reduced charge with the consent of the Rogers’ family and under the condition that she waived her right to a penal law hearing, which the district attorney's office said would have allowed her to argue that she was a victim of domestic violence and should have a reduced sentence.