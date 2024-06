BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Jasmine M. Craig of Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to 20 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on August 22, 2022, Craig intentionally shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head on Berkshire Avenue in Buffalo. Sanders died at the scene.

Rachanda Sanders The victim, 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders, leaves behind two daughters.

Craig was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder after a four-day non-jury trial in January.