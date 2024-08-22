Buffalo woman sentenced for stabbing and killing her boyfriend in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has been sentenced for stabbing and killing her boyfriend in November 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Charrinda Gray was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in state prison.

According to the DA, on November 19, 2020, Gray stabbed her boyfriend, 46-year-old Samuel A. Jackson, with a kitchen knife during an argument at a residence on Heward Avenue in Buffalo. Jackson was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Gray pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in August. As conditions of the plea, Gray waived her right to appeal as well as her right to file a motion pursuant to Penal Law 60.12 under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.