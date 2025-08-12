Buffalo woman sentenced for killing a bicyclist and injuring others in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman was sentenced Monday morning in Erie County Court to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison with her New York State driver's license revoked for killing a bicyclist and injuring two others in Downtown Buffalo in 2022.

In June 2022, the district attorney's office said 36-year-old Carmen Martin was driving west on South Park Avenue when she hit a bicyclist from behind near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Martin continued driving and hit two more bicyclists from behind before crashing her car into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Two victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, were taken to ECMC for broken bones and head injuries. A third victim, 29-year-old Sara Rogers, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital, where she later died.

In March 2025, a jury found Martin guilty of one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of third-degree assault.

