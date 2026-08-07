Buffalo woman sentenced following deadly crash involving pedestrian, dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Renaiyah A. Cornelious of Buffalo was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail and five years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 27, 2025, Cornelious hit a pedestrian walking their dog in the crosswalk at the McKinley Avenue and Lorraine Avenue intersection in Buffalo.

The district attorney's office said she was driving under the influence at the time, with two children in her car. The pedestrian, 81-year-old Daniel H. Zuchlewski, and his dog died at the scene.

Cornelious's New York State driver’s license was also revoked as a condition of the sentence.