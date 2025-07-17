Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo woman sentenced after pleading guilty to driving drunk and killing a pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Niyonna E. Cunningham of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Thursday and received a split sentence of 90 days in jail, followed by five years of probation.

According to the DA, on November 28, 2024, Buffalo Police officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Boehm Place and Bailey Avenue. Cunningham was driving an SUV while under the influence of alcohol with an infant inside her vehicle when she hit a pedestrian, 62-year-old Madonna Bishop. Bishop was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in May 2025.

