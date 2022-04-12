Buffalo woman sentenced after pepper spraying frontline worker who asked her to wear a mask

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman received three years probation as punishment for pepper spraying a medical office employee over a face mask requirement.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Deshawna Taylor Tuesday for one count of Assault in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened August 31, 2021 at a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway. Taylor left the building after she was asked to comply with the face mask requirement. A few minutes later, she returned to the office and reached underneath the glass partition to pepper spray the employee who asked her to wear a mask.

A no-contact order of protection prohibits Taylor from being near the medical office for the next three years.

The woman who was assaulted had to receive medical treatment for her injuries.