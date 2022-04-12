Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo woman sentenced after pepper spraying frontline worker who asked her to wear a mask

Virus Outbreak New York
Seth Wenig/AP
A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store in New York, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A mask mandate for shops and other indoor spaces in New York state took effect Monday as officials confront a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 15:15:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman received three years probation as punishment for pepper spraying a medical office employee over a face mask requirement.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Deshawna Taylor Tuesday for one count of Assault in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor.

The incident happened August 31, 2021 at a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway. Taylor left the building after she was asked to comply with the face mask requirement. A few minutes later, she returned to the office and reached underneath the glass partition to pepper spray the employee who asked her to wear a mask.

A no-contact order of protection prohibits Taylor from being near the medical office for the next three years.

The woman who was assaulted had to receive medical treatment for her injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine