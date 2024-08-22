Buffalo woman pleads guilty to stabbing and killing her boyfriend in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing her boyfriend in November 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Charrinda Gray pleaded guilty Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the DA, on November 19, 2020, Gray stabbed her boyfriend, 46-year-old Samuel A. Jackson, with a kitchen knife during an argument at a residence on Heward Avenue in Buffalo. Jackson was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on January 2, 2025. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and remains released on a $250,000 bond previously posted in Buffalo City Court.