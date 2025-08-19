Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with deadly shooting in October 2024

Erie County District Attorney's Office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Latrice Purdie pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the DA, on October 30, 2024, Buffalo police responded to Wade Avenue near Holden Street for a shooting. The DA said Purdie intentionally shot 39-year-old Akeem Cortez with an illegal gun, which resulted in his death.

Purdie faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 14. She remains held without bail.

