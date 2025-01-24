Watch Now
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly shooting on Liddell Street

Erie County District Attorney's Office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting on Liddell Street in June 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Shana A. Rowe pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The DA's office said on June 12, 2024, Rowe shot 43-year-old Shawneequa Pearson with an illegal gun on the 100 block of Liddell Street. Pearson was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she later died.

43-year-old woman killed in shooting on Liddell Street in Buffalo

Rowe faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14. She remains held without bail.

