Buffalo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run on Union Road in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Iyanna R. Scott, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

The district attorney's office said that on May 19, 2024, Scott drove to a car wash on the 2200 block of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga with two male passengers. While outside the car wash, Scott and one of the men were involved in an argument. Scott then began to engage in a physical altercation, and both men walked away toward Union Road.

According to the DA, Scott followed the men in her Hyundai Elantra and then accelerated the vehicle in their direction as they walked across Union Road. 21-year-old Demario Patterson was hit by the vehicle and taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died from the injuries. Scott drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police and the vehicle was later found on Briscoe Avenue in Buffalo.

“This defendant, who was driving around with these men prior to the crime, intentionally drove her vehicle into their path as they defenselessly walked across the street. My thoughts remain with the family and friends of victim whose life was tragically cut short due to this defendant’s aggressive behavior and dangerous actions." - Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5. She faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. She remains held without bail.